Pedestrian dies following crash

Saturday, 6 June, 2020 - 16:40

A pedestrian struck by a car in Hamilton on Tuesday 2 June has died.

The 82-year-old man was struck by the car on Ulster Street at around 11.40am that day.

He suffered critical injuries and was transported to Waikato Hospital.

Sadly he passed away in hospital late on Thursday, 4 June.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.