Auckland Strike player wins $200,000

Saturday, 6 June, 2020 - 21:46

One lucky Strike player from Auckland will be popping the champagne after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Botany Junction Four Square in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $7 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

June is Heart Kids Awareness month - every week, 12 babies are born in New Zealand with a childhood heart condition. Heart Kids is an amazing charity providing lifelong support to families affected by childhood heart conditions. With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping the Heart Kids of Aotearoa.

At Alert Level 2, all of our retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.