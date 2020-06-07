Road closed after crash in Coromandel

Sunday, 7 June, 2020 - 09:21

One person is in a serious condition after a crash in Coromandel.

Emergency services were advised around 6:40am that a car had rolled on The 309 Road at Preece Point, south of Coromandel township.

A helicopter has been called and the Serious Crash Unit advised.

The 309 Road is closed and motorists are asked to take diversions at SH 25 and SH 29.