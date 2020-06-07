Fatal crash in Canterbury overnight

Sunday, 7 June, 2020 - 07:16

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 75 (Christchurch Akaroa Road) overnight.

The single car crash occurred at 12.20am, between Robinsons Bay and Takamatua Bay.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

Road closures have been in place overnight but the road is expected to reopen shortly.