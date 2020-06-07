Serious crash in Christchurch

Sunday, 7 June, 2020 - 09:47

Tunnel Road in Christchurch is closed following a crash this morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred at 7.45am, between the Scruttons Road on-ramp and the Bridle Path Road on-ramp.

The sole occupant of the car was seriously injured and has been transported to hospital.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency personnel in the area.

Black ice on the roads has been reported right across Canterbury District this morning.

Canterbury residents are urged to avoid any unnecessary travel, and to take extreme care if they do need to travel.