Fatal stabbing in Moerewa

Sunday, 7 June, 2020 - 09:45

Northland Police have launched a homicide inquiry after a man was fatally stabbed in Moerewa overnight.

Police and ambulance were called to a Snowdon Ave address around 12:20am where 18-year-old local man Krillan Koni Brown was found unresponsive.

Despite attempts to revive him, he died at the scene.

A scene guard is in place as Police remain at the scene this morning.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the person responsible.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says investigators would like to speak to people who were at the Snowdon Ave property last night.

"There were a number of young people at a gathering at the address, and as part of our inquiries we would like to speak to anyone who was there who has not yet spoken to us," he says.

Anyone who was at the property last night is asked to please contact Police on 105, either online or over the phone, and quote job number P042477664.