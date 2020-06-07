Bridge closed following crash

Sunday, 7 June, 2020 - 11:05

The Old Waimakariri Bridge on Main North Road is closed after a crash earlier this morning.

A vehicle crashed through the bridge railings and into a creek at 5.45am.

Fortunately the driver of the vehicle, the sole occupant, was reported to be uninjured.

The bridge will need to remain closed until the barrier damage can be inspected.

At this stage, ice on the bridge is preventing contractors from undertaking their inspection.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes.