Body found in Hunua

Sunday, 7 June, 2020 - 14:30

Police are making inquiries following the body of a female being found by a member of the public near Falls Road in Hunua around 3pm yesterday.

Although the formal identification process is still underway, Police believe it is the body of missing woman Elicia Hughes-Sutherland.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Tuesday 19 May, and teams of people have been conducting searches in the Hunua Falls, Cosseys, and Wairoa Reservoir areas.

Police have spoken with Elicia's family, and are offering them support.

Police are conducting further inquiries as to the circumstances.