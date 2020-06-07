Three people dead after being trapped in submerged vehicle

|
[ login or create an account ]
Three people have died after being trapped in a submerged vehicle near Raetihi today.
Emergency services responded just after 11am today, after being notified that a vehicle had entered a farm pond at a rural property.
Tragically the three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services.
Police are working to support the family of those killed.
WorkSafe has been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice