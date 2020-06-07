Three people dead after being trapped in submerged vehicle

Sunday, 7 June, 2020 - 15:05

Three people have died after being trapped in a submerged vehicle near Raetihi today.

Emergency services responded just after 11am today, after being notified that a vehicle had entered a farm pond at a rural property.

Tragically the three people were deceased when recovered from the pond by emergency services.

Police are working to support the family of those killed.

WorkSafe has been notified.