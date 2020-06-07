Fatal stabbing in Moerewa

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police continue to make enquiries following the death of 18-year-old Krillan Brown in Moerewa overnight.
A man, also aged 18, has today been arrested and charged with Male Assaults Female.
He is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow, Monday 8 June.
A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow and the scene examination will continue.
Police are still speaking to a number of people present at the Snowdon Ave address when the incident occurred.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice