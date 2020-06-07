Fatal stabbing in Moerewa

Sunday, 7 June, 2020 - 20:25

Police continue to make enquiries following the death of 18-year-old Krillan Brown in Moerewa overnight.

A man, also aged 18, has today been arrested and charged with Male Assaults Female.

He is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow, Monday 8 June.

A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow and the scene examination will continue.

Police are still speaking to a number of people present at the Snowdon Ave address when the incident occurred.