Crash on Great South Road in Papatoetoe

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 08:55

Police are in attendance at a crash in Great South Road, Papatoetoe this morning where a vehicle has crashed into a powerpole.

No injuries are reported however powerlines are down across the road and a section of the road has been closed in both directions.

Diversions are currently in place on Great South Road at the intersections of Watson Road and Central Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.