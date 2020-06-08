Truck rolls on SH1, Mangamuka

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 12:01

Northland Police are in attendance at a crash on State Highway 1, Mangamuka where a truck has rolled.

Police were notified of the crash around 10.10am, which is just north of Mangamuka.

No injuries are reported.

The northbound lane is blocked and traffic is being managed with one lane currently open.

Motorists travelling through the area are advised to expect delays.