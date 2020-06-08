Police update on Raetihi farm pond deaths

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 12:16

Police can now release further information regarding the tragic incident near Raetihi yesterday, where three people were killed.

Emergency services were called to a rural property just after 11am, after a vehicle crashed into a dam on the property.

Police can now confirm four people - two adults and two children - were travelling on a side-by-side off-road vehicle at the time of the crash.

One of the vehicle's occupants, a 69-year-old man, was able to extricate himself from the vehicle.

The remaining three occupants were trapped in the vehicle, which was fully submerged in the water.

Tragically they were deceased when recovered from the vehicle by emergency services.

Those who died were a 66-year-old woman and two boys, aged five and ten.

The 69-year-old man was transported to Whanganui Hospital by helicopter with moderate injuries.

Those involved in the crash were from the same family and Police and Victim Support are providing assistance to family members.

Enquiries into the circumstances leading to the crash are ongoing.