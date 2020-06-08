Serious crash on Christchurch Southern Motorway

|
[ login or create an account ]
The crash occurred around 1:40pm between Curletts Road and Barrington Street and the pedestrian is reported to have been seriously injured.
The road is currently blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Further information will be provided when possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice