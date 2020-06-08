Update: Serious crash, Christchurch Southern Motorway

|
The southbound lane remains closed following the serious crash between a pedestrian and a truck around 1:40pm.
Southbound traffic is being diverted to Barrington St via Jerrold St South.
The southbound lane is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.
The northbound lane is open.
