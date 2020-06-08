'Police release CCTV images in further St Johns homicide appeal'

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 16:00

Police investigating the death of Clifford Umuhuri have tracked a vehicle of interest in the case to the central Auckland city area and are appealing for further assistance from the public.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says enquiries have indicated the silver Nissan Skyline, recovered by Police on Friday, was driven towards the CBD immediately after an altercation between its occupants and Mr Umuhuri on 1 June.

"Police need to hear from anyone that saw this silver Nissan Skyline in the vicinity of Whitaker Place, Symonds Street and the surrounding areas at around 6.25am on Monday 1 June.

"We are particularly interested for information about further movements of the vehicle and any occupants who may have exited the vehicle around this area.

"Police believe there has been more than one occupant inside the Nissan Skyline on that morning.

"A forensic examination of this vehicle has been completed and we have located some items of interest to the enquiry."

At this point in the investigation, Police are unable to comment further on the specifics of those items.

Detective Inspector Schmid says enquiries indicate two meetings have been arranged between occupants in both vehicles prior to the altercation on St Johns Road early on 1 June.

"Our homicide enquiry is progressing well and we are determined to hold those responsible to account.

"I continue to encourage those who have information about those involved in Mr Umuhuri's death to contact us.

Any information provided to Police will be treated in confidence."

Detective Inspector Schmid says anyone with information can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.