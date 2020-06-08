SH76 Christchurch Southern Motorway crash - CTOC

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 16:12

Due to the earlier serious crash, SH76 Christchurch Southern Motorway has now been CLOSED to westbound traffic from the Barrington St overbridge.

DETOUR: Westbound traffic take Jerrold St South off-ramp, right onto Barrington St, left onto Lincoln Rd which continues onto Halswell Rd, right onto Curletts Rd (SH75) and back onto SH76.

Motorists are asked to avoid the Barrington St, Lincoln Rd and Whiteleigh St area due to significant congestion caused by the closure.