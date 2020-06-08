Happy Homes? - Waitaki District Council

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 16:22

The Safer Waitaki Housing Taskforce is about to conduct a district-wide survey which will take the temperature of Waitaki’s current housing standards.

How are we doing, really, post Covid? Are our people living in warm, dry homes? Can they afford the rent? How are the elderly in our community living? The survey will also take into consideration current employment challenges and wellbeing issues which have arisen as an effect of Covid.

Questions are intended to measure the availability, affordability and ease of access to housing in Waitaki and ask the community about their experiences of housing options.

Have you ever suffered discrimination when seeking housing? Has it been a food or rent situation some weeks? Can you afford to pay the power bill? Is your living space insulated?

Mayor Gary Kircher said, "It is very important for us to have good data on the housing standards available across the Waitaki district. We can use it to prove where there are needs, and where central government assistance is required. It also helps Council and non-government organisations focus our attention to ensure we are dealing with the areas that most need attention. For us that may mean rejigging our community housing supply, amending the District Plan to make it easier to build certain types of housing in certain areas, or perhaps that we need to increase support for insulation in older homes. All of these things help us make sure that Waitaki is a better place to live."

"The results will give us a snapshot of where our people are now," said Safer Waitaki’s Helen Algar, "providing a benchmark for us to start making life better in the future. The hope is we’ll redo the survey in 6-12 months and with our efforts we hope things will have improved. With Covid we held this survey back and now we’ve added some questions that examine how that has affected people too."

The survey will open on Monday the 15th of June with the online survey deadline being July 15th and paper survey deadline July10th. Palmerston and Oamaru Council offices will provide a tablet for people to come in and complete the survey on should they wish. Hard copies will be available at all Waitaki District Libraries,Waitaki District Council offices, and the office of the Oamaru Mail.