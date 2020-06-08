Ka pai Kapiti - mayor

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 16:44

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says getting back to Level One is great news but there’s more work to be done.

"I’m very proud of the way our community responded to the measures necessary to fight off COVID-19. People have endured massive disruption to their lives but it has been worth it.

"I want to say a big thank you to our health care workers and everyone who helped keep essential services running in order to keep our community safe.

"Now we must look to do what we can to help those people and businesses who are suffering because of the fallout from the pandemic.

"It’s great to see that Council facilities and services will largely return to normal under Level One but there are a few things we all still need to do.

"Stay home if you are unwell and seek medical advice, keep track of where you’ve been and keep up the hygiene standards.

"It’s also important that we continue to show aroha and kindness and look after each other."