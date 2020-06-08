All welcome to Whangamata skate park official opening, Saturday, 20 June

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 17:34

The official opening of the upgraded Whangamata skate park is on-site at 10am Saturday, 20 June and everyone is invited.

The upgrade consisted of grinding the skate bowl in December 2019 to repair the existing skate park on Martyn Road (1265m2 approximately in size), and construction of a street skate area next to the existing bowl on top of the bank.

"The project is well-worth celebrating as it has received a lot of positive feedback from the Whangamata community and created a better flow from the shelter area to establish a street skate ‘zone’," says Ken Coulam, Whangamata Community Board Chair.

"The focus of the project acknowledges the importance of the existing bowl for skating history in Whangamata, but at the same time we gave it a new lease of life so the next generation can continue to express themselves in new creative and exciting ways," says Mr Coulam.

The existing skate park was built in two separate time periods. The oldest and most iconic part is the snake run bowl, which is over 30 years old. This bowl has a lot of history in the skating scene in Whangamata and is known by skaters internationally as one of only three skate areas in New Zealand identified in Thrasher magazine’s notable parks.

"We hope the upgrade will put the Whangamata back on the skating destination map," says Mr Ashby.

Please join the Whangamata Community Board and our Mayor Sandra Goudie for an official opening next Saturday, 20 June at 10am (if it rains, we will postpone until the following weekend Saturday, 27 June) tcdc.govt.nz/whangaskatepark.

Tairua and Pauanui skate projects

We're also upgrading the popular Pauanui skate bowl.

Staff met with local skateboard users earlier this year and their feedback has been included in the concept plan. Tenders will be put out next month for the Pauanui skate bowl remedial works.

You can view the proposed concept plan (above) here.

In response to long term community demand for a skate facility to cater for all skill and age levels in Tairua, our Tairua-Pauanui Community Board has prioritised budget for investigation and construction of a skate facility in Tairua through Council's 2018-2028 Long Term Plan.

See tcdc.govt.nz/skate for more information on our skate projects.