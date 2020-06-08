Serious crash in Papatoetoe - NZ Police

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 20:16

Police are appealing for the public's assistance after a serious crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Great South Road, Papatoetoe about 3.40pm.

The pedestrian, an 87-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The vehicle involved, a silver Honda Insight, failed to stop, continuing north in the direction of Kolmar Road, Papatoetoe.

It will likely have extensive damage and Police would like to speak to the driver, anyone else who may be able to identify them, or anyone who witnessed the crash.

Information can be provided to Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 2611321 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.