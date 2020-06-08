Te Putahitanga O Te Waipounamu welcomes Te Kuku O Te Manawa recommendations

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 20:28

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has welcomed the recommendations from Te Kuku o te Manawa - the review of Oranga Tamariki undertaken by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner.

"The six areas of change represent important declarations of faith in supporting the whÄnau structure to raise their pÄpi," said TÄ Mark Solomon, Chairperson of the General Partner Limited Board for Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

"The report describes the need for strategies to uphold tikanga and MÄori values and principles, including whakapapa and an understanding of the importance of te whare tangata; very much what we expect to see realised through Section 7aa of the Oranga Tamariki legislation".

"The review is distressing to read. The stories of the mums and whÄnau of pÄpi were both consistent and heart breaking. The commonalities of the whÄnau experiences raise concerns about systemic issues facing the statutory care and protection system and current impacts on pÄpi, their mums and whÄnau. These mÄmÄ shared their reflections that the statutory care and protection system and other agencies have hurt whÄnau; that social workers have all the power, that the system is ‘harmful’ and that whÄnau need support.

"In our own reports released earlier this year, whÄnau told us that parents, mothers, grandparents are not informed their child/baby is going to be permanently placed without their permission, knowledge or consent," (Te Mura o te Ahi: Fighting for our tamariki, 2020, p. 32) said TÄ Mark.

"Our pepi, aged 0-3 months, are so very vulnerable - and so very precious - to us all. We must all do our very best to ensure that the system of the state works with the systems of care for whÄnau wellbeing, so that the love and protection of whÄnau are enabled to provide the best support possible for our babies.

"What we are pleased to see in the report, is the tangible support for practices that focus on the long-term wellbeing of the pÄpi and their whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi.

The report states:

"Examples of strength-based models that are grounded in tikanga MÄori and are designed for and by MÄori demonstrate how supports and services can be carried out in a way that enhances pÄpi and whÄnau wellbeing. Models such as WhÄnau Ora, Te Kohanga Reo, and MÄtua WhÄngai, are examples of successful approaches that can help inform a statutory care and protection system that respects te whare tangata and the role of whÄnau and whakapapa in te ao MÄori (pg 57).

"Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu appreciates the support of Oranga Tamariki for our approach of Mokopuna Ora, which is established in six locations across Te Waipounamu. This is about whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, MÄori organisations, kÅhanga reo and marae being enabled to care for our mokopuna in ways which enable rangatiratanga, whanaungatanga and kaitiakitanga to be exercised. We have every confidence that our traditional support networks provide a level of expertise, excellence and enthusiasm for caring for our babies, that can be fundamental towards keeping all of our babies safe," said TÄ Mark.