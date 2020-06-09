Crash involving car and pedestrian

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 07:40

Police and ambulance are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Petone.

It happened around 6:15am near the Jackson Street/Hutt Road intersection, outside the Petone railway station.

Initial indications are the pedestrian is seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road will be closed at this location so people are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes, such as through Cuba Street.