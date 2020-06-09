State of our Environment report - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 10:14

Council’s Sustainable TairÄwhiti Committee will receive the State of our Environment report 2020 this Thursday, which provides an environmental overview of our region over the last five years.

Covering our land and soil, biodiversity and biosecurity, freshwater, coast and estuaries, air, climate and waste, the report also includes case studies on community initiatives designed to improve our environment.

"State of our environment reporting provides an important health check for our region’s waterways, flora, fauna, land, soil and air. It lets us know the impact of our efforts to preserve and enhance our natural surroundings and highlights areas that need action," says environmental monitoring manager Tom Porter.

Council has a responsibility to provide a healthy environment for current and future generations in TairÄwhiti.

The information captured in the report is used to identify areas for further investigation or action to meet environmental requirements.

The full report is included in the Sustainable TairÄwhiti meeting agenda and can be viewed here: https://www.gdc.govt.nz/meetings-calendar/details/1020