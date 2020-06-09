Further search warrants executed on the West Coast

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 11:25

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Brent Lyford:

Police executed two search warrants yesterday in relation to ongoing investigations into organised crime, property offending, and methamphetamine supply across the West Coast.

A 31-year-old Blaketown man was arrested and charged with a number of a serious methamphetamine supply charges and is due to appear in the Greymouth District Court today.

Further charges are likely.

A 34-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were spoke to at a Dobson address and a number of electronic devices and utensils associated with methamphetamine were seized.

This is another blow to organised crime offending on the West Coast, following a series of good results in recent months.

The operation targeting organised crime in the district is ongoing and further search warrants are likely.

Illicit drug dealing often goes hand-in-hand with property offending and weapon possession, all of which causes significant harm to our communities.

We also continue to work closely with our community partners to offer referrals to services to assist in the welfare of those affected by this offending.

Our message to those who are struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine, help is available and you will be supported.

Police are working hard to make the drug harder to obtain.

The social harm the drug causes in our communities is significant, both as a direct result of methamphetamine use, but also the associated offending it promotes such as property theft.

We encourage anyone with information on organised crime in their communities to contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

WHERE CAN YOU GO FOR HELP?

The Salvation Army are the local provider and referral service for Alcohol and Drug services on the West Coast. They offer a wide range of alcohol and drug services on the West Coast from Karamea to Haast that include structured programs, peer support and other services.

Addiction is a health issue and help is available.

If you need support phone Salvation Army coordinator Karin Le Breton on 021 519 469 or walk in at Mackey Street.