Pedestrian dies following crash in Papatoetoe

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 11:26

Police can now advise that a male pedestrian has sadly died after being struck by a vehicle on Great South Road, Papatoetoe yesterday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, Counties Manukau CIB, says the male pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries yesterday evening and sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination yesterday evening and an investigation has now commenced into the circumstances of the crash.

Last night the driver thought to be involved in the crash was identified by Police and is assisting us with our enquiries.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time," says Detective Senior Sergeant Richards.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.