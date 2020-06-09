LGFA, external funding at a lower rate - Waitaki Council

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 11:42

Waitaki District Council is considering participating in the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA) scheme. The scheme is designed to allow local authorities to borrow funds at more favourable interest rates than the banking sector. At the next council meeting on 16 June the parameters of public consultation on this matter will be decided; Council Officers having suggested a 3 week period 17 June - 8 July.

The LGFA is a Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO) operating under the Local Government Act 2002 which specialises in financing the New Zealand local government sector, its primary purpose being to provide more efficient funding costs and diversified funding sources for New Zealand local authorities. The LGFA was established to raise debt on behalf of local authorities on terms that are more favourable to them than if they raised the debt directly. More information can be found on the LGFA website www.lgfa.co.nz .

Our Council has not required any external borrowing for a significant period of time and although we will remain a net investor with ratepayer funds earning good returns with local investments, we will require external funding to meet planned and anticipated future capital investments. The result is that we will be borrowing at a lower rate than we are lending out at, giving ratepayers an overall benefit.

Given the impact of COVID-19 and Council’s desire to support the community through a zero average rates increase and other initiatives, and to stimulate the economy, it is no longer financially prudent or desirable to meet our funding needs from existing banking facilities at their higher interest levels.

The need for the Council to respond to the impact of COVID-19 has increased the urgency of securing additional funding at the lowest possible cost. Council is proposing to participate in the LGFA scheme because it provides an opportunity to borrow at lower interest rates and provides greater certainty and duration of funding. Put simply, it just makes a lot of sense.

Joining the LGFA as a member council does not mean Council has any legal obligation to use LGFA for its borrowings. Council is free to borrow from whatever source is the cheapest or most suitable at the time of borrowing.

Should membership of the LGFA be confirmed then Council will need to amend its Liability Management and Investment Policy to expand the options of where funding can be secured from.

Before any of this can happen though, we need to ask the public what they think. Once the dates of the consultation are confirmed the proposal and submission form will be put on the council website www.wdc.govt.nz, and people will be able to make a submission by email or in writing.