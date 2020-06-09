Missing 13-year-old, Hamilton

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 12:05

Waikato Police are asking for the public's help to locate missing Hamilton teenager Freedom Davis.

Freedom was last in contact with his family in Hamilton on 13 May, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

He may be in the Waikato or Counties Manukau area.

He is 150 cm and has short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing long black shorts, a grey jersey, a black puffer vest, with a black satchel.

If you have seen Freedom or have any information about where he might be, please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200512/0459.