Whanganui ‘shovel-ready’ projects shortlisted for funding

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 12:11

Eight ‘shovel-ready’ Whanganui infrastructure projects have made the first cut for government funding that could see them fast-tracked to help boost the local economy post-COVID-19.

The projects selected to go through to the next round are:

Mayor Hamish McDouall says this is promising news for the Whanganui economy in recovery. "These projects could be up and running much sooner than anticipated with additional government support."

He says "Whanganui was humming prior to the COVID-19 emergency and it’s important for us to supplement and bring forward the Council’s work programme now as this will help to create and sustain jobs and put our growth and development back on track as quickly as possible."

"There are many in our community who will be excited at the prospect of additional government investment in transformational projects like the Dublin Street Bridge renewal, the proposed velodrome events centre and the Springvale swale and road construction."

"We need to be mindful however that this is just the first cut in the selection process," he says. "It’s early days yet."

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones will now assess Whanganui's projects alongside others submitted from around the country.

Projects that were unsuccessful in the initial round of applications to the Government’s Infrastructure Industry Reference Group may still be able to access funding support through the Provincial Growth Fund, says Mayor McDouall.

"Several have already been sent on to the Provincial Development Unit and an application will be made to the Provincial Growth Fund for the Whanganui Airport Infrastructure Project."