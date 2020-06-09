Thames-Coromandel moves to an Open Fire Season

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 12:20

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has declared that our district is now in an Open Fire Season, with the exception of all Department of Conservation (DOC) land which will remain in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is required for a fire in the open in these areas.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Paul Shaw says even though the district is now in an open season, people should seriously consider whether lighting an outdoor fire is absolutely necessary.

"Help us avoid any unnecessary callouts by thinking about alternatives to burning if you can," says Mr Shaw.

"If you must light a fire, let your neighbours know about the burn where possible and remember if you light a fire it is your responsibility to look after it, monitor it and have the means necessary to prevent the spread or escape of the fire until it is completely out."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand now issues permits for fires in the open. Check their website checkitsalright.nz for more information and whether you need to apply for a fire permit.

For information on fire safety and tips for the safe lighting of fires, visit checkitsalright.nz.