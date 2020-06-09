Annual Plan aims for affordability and recovery - council

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 13:01

Affordability, economic recovery and the need to fund essential services were key considerations for the Far North District Council when it deliberated on submissions to its Annual Plan 2020/21 on 5 June.

The Mayor and Councillors voted to increase rates revenue by 2.23% in 2020/21, close to the cost of inflation. The rates increase is lower than a 3.94% increase the Council proposed before the economic downturn. They also voted to:

Reduce funded depreciation for strategic assets by 24% in 2020/21. The Council will recover this money during the first five years of the Long Term Plan 2021-31.

Allocate $300,000 to an Economic Recovery Support Fund to support businesses and community groups.

Approve the introduction of an accounting policy for the way the Council funds depreciation on its assets and agreed to continue to discuss depreciation funding at a series of workshops.

Increase 2020/21 footpath funding in Te Hiku Ward by $130,000 to allow completion of a loop footpath joining Te Ahu and Te Hiku Sports Hub in Kaitaia.

Reduce forecast revenue from i-SITE visitor information centres to $123,056 in 2020/21.

Grant $10,000 to the Doubtless Bay Information Centre for 2020/21 and review the efficiency and effectiveness of i-SITEs and Council service centres before the Long Term Plan 2021-31.

Review funding for Te Ahu in Kaitaia and The Turner Centre in Kerikeri before the end of 2020.

Remove library overdue fines for children and young adults from 1 July.

Replace dog impounding fees ranging from $22 for up to three days to $42.50 for up to seven days with a flat fee of $7.50 per day.

Mayor Carter says he and councillors are acutely aware of the impact the drought and COVID-19 have had on businesses and households in the Far North. "We have tried to minimise rate increases, but have also sought to ensure that we fund essential services which support economic growth and create jobs. This is in addition to rates relief measures we announced in April and financial support central Government is making available."

Mayor Carter thanks the 37 organisations and individuals who made submissions to proposals the Council sought feedback on in March-April. "We have taken on board the feedback people provided and will consider other issues submitters raised when we review our Long Term Plan in 2021."

The rates increase and proposals are subject to confirmation when the Mayor and Councillors adopt the Annual Plan 2020/21 on 30 June.