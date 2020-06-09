Police recover 90 Jucy rental vehicles, charge 32 people

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 13:55

Police investigating the theft of almost 100 Jucy rental vehicles in Counties Manukau have now recovered almost all of the stolen vehicles.

Following enquiries with the rental company, Police have since established that 98 vehicles were stolen over the course of several days from a car yard in Mangere in April.

Inspector Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, says excellent Police work has resulted in the recovery of 90 of those vehicles, leaving only 8 outstanding.

"Thanks to the dedicated and sustained effort from the staff involved, we have arrested and charged a total of 32 individuals with a range of offences.

"This was a brazen event involving opportunistic offending on a large-scale and we are pleased to be able to hold those allegedly involved to account."

The majority of those arrested have been charged in relation to receiving stolen property, with other charges including burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and Health Act breaches.

A number of other individuals were also spoken to as part of our investigation.

The vehicles were recovered from dozens of suburbs across Auckland, with the majority of the stolen vehicles recovered in Counties Manukau.

Police are still seeking to located the remaining 8 vehicles, however they may have altered identities.

"We would like to acknowledge the support from the public for their information which helped to locate and recover the vehicles," says Inspector Srhoj.

Anyone with information about the outstanding vehicles is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.