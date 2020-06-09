Options available for those facing rates hardship - Horowhenua District Council

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 15:25

Horowhenua District Council is encouraging anyone facing financial difficulty paying their rates to get in touch as soon as possible.

The fourth rates instalment for the 2019/2020 financial year is due by 15 June 2020.

Council’s Finance Manager, Jeff Paulin, said Council’s Rates team was working with people who needed help on a case-by-case basis to arrange payment options that worked for them.

"Rates fund about 70% of Council’s income, and we use this income to provide essential services to our community such as water, wastewater, rubbish collection, emergency management and more. Rates income also enables us to offer important public amenities such as library services and pools, and we’ve continued where possible to keep delivering these activities while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

"That said, we understand that COVID-19 has created financial hardship for some, and your rates invoice might not be welcome this quarter.

"If you’re experiencing hardship, please contact us as soon as you can, so we can help you."

In addition to working with customers on tailored payment options, Mr Paulin said Council could help eligible ratepayers apply for a rates rebate.

"Rebates of up to $640 are available for eligible residential ratepayers. Our team are happy to talk through the criteria with you and help you to apply," he said.

Other support options are also available, such as Work and Income’s Accommodation Supplement, which assists with accommodation costs, including homeowners seeking help with rates. You can apply through Work and Income’s website, www.workandincome.govt.nz

For more information on payment options visit the Rating Information page on Council's website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz, or contact the Rates Team on 06 366 0999 or rates@horowhenua.govt.nz