Name release: Hamilton homicide - NZ Police

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 15:50

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greene, Waikato:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died at a residential address on Slim Street, Hamilton, on Friday 5 June.

He was Deiderick John Grant, known as ‘DJ’ aged 57 of Hamilton.

Our investigation into Deiderick’s death is ongoing.

We are following lines of enquiry and speaking with a number of people in relation to this matter.