Name release: Hamilton homicide - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greene, Waikato:
Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died at a residential address on Slim Street, Hamilton, on Friday 5 June.
He was Deiderick John Grant, known as ‘DJ’ aged 57 of Hamilton.
Our investigation into Deiderick’s death is ongoing.
We are following lines of enquiry and speaking with a number of people in relation to this matter.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice