Have your say: New GM enzyme processing aid - FSANZ

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 16:06

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow a new type of processing aid from a genetically modified (GM) enzyme.

FSANZ CEO Mark Booth said the enzyme (alpha-amylase) is derived from a GM strain of Trichoderma reesei - which is already approved for use in the Food Standards Code.

"The applicant is seeking to use this particular alpha-amylase as a processing aid in brewing and the production of potable alcohol.

"Alpha-amylase from similar production strains, have a long history of safe use.

"if approved, this enzyme will be used as a processing aid at low levels and is either not present in the final food or present in insignificant quantities.

"We have undertaken a safety assessment and found that there are no health and safety concerns associated with using this new source of alpha-amylase," Mr Booth said.

To have your say, see our call for comment page - submissions close 6pm (Canberra time) 9 July 2020.

What happens with my feedback?

Submissions will be published to our website as soon as possible after the end of the public comment period.

We will consider all feedback received through this submission process before making a decision on whether to approve the application.

FSANZ's decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.

More information

How to make a submission - https://www.foodstandards.gov.au/code/changes/Pages/Documents-for-public-comment.aspx

Read the assessment documents: A1195 - Alpha-amylase as a processing aid (enzyme) - https://www.foodstandards.gov.au/code/applications/Pages/A1195.aspx

Additives and processing aids - https://www.foodstandards.gov.au/consumer/additives/Pages/default.aspx