Hospital and health services mostly back to normal - council

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 16:41

Whanganui District Health Board health services are back to business as usual for the most part under Alert Level 1, which began nationwide at 11.59 pm on Monday 8 June.

WDHB director of nursing and chief operating officer Lucy Adams says both the community and the Whanganui District Health Board team adapted well during the change to government alert levels following the COVID-19 pandemic and were "very flexible in uncertain times".

"These certainly have been challenging times for New Zealanders as a whole as well as for the health workforce and I am sure people are relieved our health care system is mostly back to normal under Alert Level 1."

"While we are back to normal, we also want to remind people to keep up good hygiene like washing and drying hands, using the hand gel in our facilities and keeping a record of where you have been.

"We are pleased to welcome more visitors back in to the hospital to see whÄnau and loved ones, but we still need to be cautious. Please don’t come to the hospital if you are unwell with flu-like symptoms. As the Ministry of Health says, it is still important to keep in mind that COVID-19 is uncontrolled in many areas overseas, and we should not be complacent because the virus can spread quickly if it re-emerges," Ms Adams says.

Whanganui Hospital visiting hours are from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Contact tracing will be in place for Whanganui Hospital, Waimarino Health Centre and Rangitikei Health Centre.