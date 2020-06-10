New board appointments to New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 10:05

Appointments to the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, NZSO, of Geoff Dangerfield, who steps into the role of deputy-chair, Ainsley Walter, Edwin Read and Carmel Walsh, have been confirmed today by ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

From Lower Hutt, Geoff Dangerfield has an extensive governance and public service background. Currently deputy chair of the Institute of Directors Wellington branch committee and representative on the National Council, he is an independent director of Payments NZ Ltd, Wellington Water Ltd and Port Nelson Ltd. He is also chair of the New Zealand Festival, the Major Outsourced Contracts Advisory Board for the Department of Corrections, and the Risk and Assurance Committees for Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Ainsley Walter, of Auckland and Canterbury, has a background in strategic development and a keen interest in philanthropy. She had an instrumental role in the establishment of the Hororata Community Trust in 2010 and continues her support of this community as a trustee. Ainsley Walter has been involved in a number of fundraising projects and has a keen interest in the arts, particularly sculpture and more recently orchestral performances. She is a trustee of both the NZSO Foundation and the NZ Arts Foundation.

Edwin Read of Greytown is a trained accountant and is CFO of Redshift Ltd. He is chair of Pukeko Pictures, which creates and produces children’s television programmes and joined this board to add independent accounting, financial and commercial acumen. Previously he was director of Rightway, a professional accounting and business advisory firm. Edwin Read was a founding board member and chair of the Wairarapa Arts Festival Trust which established the Kokomai Creative Festival.

Aucklander Carmel Walsh has practised as a barrister and solicitor, foreign registered counsel and solicitor advocate in New Zealand, Hong Kong and London and now practises from Bankside Chambers, Auckland. She specialised in large-scale international litigation and arbitration in the reinsurance/international risk and accountancy sectors. Carmel Walsh has a long standing interest in the performing arts and is a board member on a number of New Zealand trusts.

These four appointments fill two current board vacancies and replace two members, Dame Bronwen Holdsworth and Paul McArthur, who are stepping down.

Dame Bronwen, a board member for six years, is noted for bringing commercial experience and community involvement in arts and education to the role. Paul McArthur has brought commercial experience, philanthropic knowhow and understanding of international relationships to the table during his seven years on the board.

Current board member Daniel Wong, an accomplished violin player with an extensive background in the corporate legal sector, is reappointed for a further year.