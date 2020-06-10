New era for Waikato Management School with appointment of Matt Bolger

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 11:09

The University of Waikato Management School is heading into a new era with the appointment of business executive Matt Bolger as Pro Vice-Chancellor.

Matt joins the University from a successful career in the corporate world, rising up the ranks in Fonterra since joining as a graduate 18 years ago. He is currently General Manager Capital Strategy and has held various senior leadership roles in the company over that time in New Zealand and the United States.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says Matt is known in the New Zealand business community as a dynamic and influential leader and he has a proven track record in strategy and innovation, leading large teams and delivering successful commercial outcomes in a global environment. "Matt’s appointment is a strong signal to the business community that we are serious about the need to rethink the role and contribution of business schools in New Zealand and to redefine our role in developing the leaders of the future.

"With his commercial background, industry connections and proven ability to innovate in new fields, Matt is well placed to develop deeper connections with business and industry, creating greater engagement and impact and build on our reputation as a business school that sits comfortably amongst the best in the world," says Professor Quigley.

Matt joins the University on 1 August 2020, and says he is excited by the potential of Waikato Management School to develop future business leaders in what is a significant period of change globally. "I'm honoured to be chosen to join the team at the University of Waikato. Waikato Management School has a proud history and I'm excited by the potential for students and staff to make an even bigger contribution to Aotearoa New Zealand and the world," says Matt.