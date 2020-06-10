Massey University continues to climb in QS Rankings

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 13:01

Massey University has continued to climb in the latest QS World University Rankings, up an additional 15 places in the 2021 rankings, after rising 45 places last year. The new results sees the University ranked 272nd in the world, and 20th in Australia/New Zealand (up three places).

"Massey’s position in the top 300 for the overall ranking and for the academic reputation ranking two years in a row is great to see and recognition of the high-quality work by Massey staff and our graduating students" says Massey University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas.

"Our year-on-year growth is evidence of the growing reputation we have with our academic peers, our business and industry stakeholders and our student-centric approach to teaching and learning. It also reflects the quality of research we are producing and our research productivity, as well as the diversity brought to our campuses by international staff and students."

Massey University’s position as one of the world’s leaders in 'Veterinary Sciences' continues, with a move up one position to 28=. Similarly, Massey's ranking for 'Agriculture and Forestry' was also up one position to 29th globally.

'Communications and Media Studies' was another standout for the University. Having not been ranked in 2018, the subject area has seen back-to-back increases and is now ranked between 100-150th of this competitive area of study.

The 2021 QS World University Rankings examined 1,604 universities worldwide to produce rankings for the top 1000. Data included analysis of 18 million publications, 138 million citations, as well as 1.6 million academic nominations and 310,000 employer nominations.