Missing 14-year-old in Canterbury - NZ Police

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 14:22

Canterbury Police are asking for the public’s help to locate missing Canterbury teenager Sapphire Growcott.

Sapphire has been missing from her family home in Dallington since 5 June 2020.

She is 160 cm tall and has shoulder-length purple hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow or black Champion hoodie and either black shorts or red track-pants.

She has her septum and lip pierced.

Her family and police are concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen Sapphire or have any information about where she might be, please contact Canterbury Police on (03) 363 7400.