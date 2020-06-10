Police appeal for witnesses involving suspicious fire in Tutamoe

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 14:45

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire on Waoku Road in Tutamoe, north of Dargaville.

A community hall was burnt to the ground overnight on March 7.

Police were notified at around midnight.

The hall was part of a community trust for the benefit of locals and surrounding communities.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry but have not yet apprehended anyone in relation to the arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrew Bailey or Detective Sergeant Jonathan Tier on 105 and quote file number 200308/3293.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.