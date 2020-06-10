Appeal for information following Nelson burglary - NZ Police

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 15:43

Police are seeking information from the public following a burglary at Women Beauty Spa on New Street, Nelson overnight on 29 May 2020.

Approximately $20,000 of beauty products and equipment were taken in the burglary.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offenders and Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on New Street on 29 May between 6pm and 8am on 30 May.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 200530/5927, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.