Two vehicle crash on Hukanui Road, Chartwell

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are responding to a vehicle crash on Hukanui Road in Chartwell, Hamilton City.
Police were advised of the collision just before 5.30pm.
The occupants are reported to have received minor injuries.
The road is currently blocked.
Diversions are in place however motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice