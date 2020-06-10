Nelson Police appeal for help following robbery

|
Nelson Police are investigating the report of a robbery and are seeking to identify two men believed to have been together in the Hampden Terrace, Hampden Street, and Vanguard Street area around 5.20pm yesterday, Tuesday 9 June.
Both men are described as being about 40 years old, wearing black or dark coloured long pants, hooded tops, baseball caps and sunglasses with rainbow-coloured mirrored lenses.
Anyone with information that may assist Police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 200609/9689, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
