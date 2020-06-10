Six Lotto players win $166,667

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 22:14

Six Lotto players from around the country will be celebrating in style after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto / Northland

MyLotto / Auckland

MyLotto / Auckland

Paper Plus Central / Rotorua

Supervalue Te Kuiti / Te Kuiti

MyLotto / Timaru

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Mobility Dogs train specialised service dogs to assist New Zealanders living with a disability. With 100% of Lotto NZ profits supporting over 3,000 good causes each year like Mobility Dogs, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 1, all of our retail stores are able to re-open for ticket sales and prize claims.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.