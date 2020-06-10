Police looking to locate Frances Kersey

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 23:10

Police are looking to locate Frances Bridgetta Kersey who failed to return from a shopping trip in Christchurch today.

Frances, 70, travels by bus, and was due home at around midday.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 200610/3564.