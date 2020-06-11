Heavy frosts for inland South Island this weekend - Weather Watch

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 08:43

From one end of New Zealand to the other, there will be wide range of temperatures this weekend.

Some of the heaviest frosts so far of 2020 are likely across the South Island with frosts expected in all regions, mainly inland.

But in Southland frosts are expected to affect coastal areas with lows down to -1C in coastal zones and -3C inland.

Further into the mountains and areas like Tekapo will likely drop to around -5C overnight Saturday and -3 or -4C possibly across parts of the Canterbury plains. Darfield currently has a low of -3 on Saturday night and Ashburton -1.

Light frosts will stretch to coastal parts of Otago and Canterbury but some coastal fringes may just have enough of a breeze to limit frosts for all.

Meanwhile, the North Island looks milder the further north you go.

Hutt Valley in Wellington could drop to +2C this weekend and +1 for Wairarapa and parts of Manawatu. Borderline frost territory. Taupo gets down to +2 and Rotorua +3...so again some light frosts may be possible in some sheltered spots.

However parts of the upper North Island are in the double digits for overnight lows this weekend, or at least very close to the +10 degree mark. Auckland City dips down to 11 degrees on Sunday night, some further rural areas of the region may get down to 4 degrees. Other northern centres have lows between +11 and +8C degrees this weekend in the north.

Milder winds return next week, some with sub-tropical connections.