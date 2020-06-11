Delays to SH3 on Sunday 14 June for rock removal at Awakino Tunnel - NZTA

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 12:33

Traffic on State Highway 3 near the Awakino Tunnel will be stopped for around 20 - 30 minutes at about 1pm on Sunday 14 June to allow for a controlled explosion to crack a large rock near the road.

The rock is located by the Awakino Tunnel, within the Awakino Tunnel Bypass work site, and needs to be removed in a controlled manner, as there is a risk it may fall on to the road in the future.

When the explosion is taking place, a 300 metre exclusion zone will be in place around the rock, so motorists may find themselves stopped some way from the tunnel.

Other short delays to SH3 traffic on Sunday 14 June are possible while the team prepares for the explosion and cleans up afterwards.

Drivers travelling on SH3 between Taranaki and Waikato should allow extra time for the journey and be prepared for long queues around the time of the explosion.

If the controlled explosion is unable to proceed as planned on Sunday, an alternative date or procedure will be advised.