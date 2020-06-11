QLDC to host free chain fitting workshops

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 12:55

With winter well and truly upon us, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will be hosting two free chain fitting workshops in Queenstown and WÄnaka this month.

The workshops will be run by our highly experienced Downer contractors. They will provide hands-on chain fitting demonstrations and advice about how to be prepared for winter, useful for both first-timers and those needing a refresher.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the workshops would prove invaluable for people wanting to get to grip with wintery road conditions.

"We live in the mountains and snow on the roads is going to happen," Mr Hansby said.

"It’s important all drivers are carrying chains and know how to fit them, especially if you’re regularly driving up to the ski fields or over the Crown Range Road. You don’t want to be caught unprepared."

Mr Hansby also recommended signing up to QLDC’s Winter Road Reports, which are sent out every winter morning between 6.30am-7.00am.

Queenstown’s session is on Friday 19 June at the Ballarat Street Carpark, with WÄnaka’s on Monday 22 June next to the log cabin. Turn up anytime between 11.00am and 12.30pm.