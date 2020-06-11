Name release: Fatal crash in Tutira - NZ Police

|
Police can now confirm the name of the person who died following a collision between a car and truck in Tutira on Monday 8 June.
He was Ranginui Paki-Cnossen, 21, of Tangoio.
Police extend their sympathies to his family.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
